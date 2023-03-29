Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $95,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Energy Transfer by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

