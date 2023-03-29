Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,241 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

FITB opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

