Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MTB opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

