Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $106,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.