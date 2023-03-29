Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Insider Activity at Ball

Ball Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $92.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

