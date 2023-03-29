Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Down to $126.44

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $126.44, but opened at $123.66. Royal Gold shares last traded at $124.81, with a volume of 33,631 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $134,246,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.