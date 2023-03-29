Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.94. 937,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,679,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 139,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,664,103.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,185.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,101,077 shares of company stock worth $91,836,426.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

