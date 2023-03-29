Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.45. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 669,765 shares trading hands.
SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
