Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.45. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 669,765 shares trading hands.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

