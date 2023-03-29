Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.16. Approximately 49,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 168,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Scholastic Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Scholastic
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 4,693.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholastic (SCHL)
