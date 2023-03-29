Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.16. Approximately 49,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 168,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 4,693.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.