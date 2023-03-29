Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,091,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,918 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $24.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

