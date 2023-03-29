Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 301,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 217,578 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $46.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

