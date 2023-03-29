Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 301,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 217,578 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $46.63.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.