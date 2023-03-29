Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,022,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 3,162,774 shares.The stock last traded at $33.71 and had previously closed at $33.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

