Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,520,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,534 shares.The stock last traded at $46.82 and had previously closed at $47.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

