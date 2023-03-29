Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,300,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,661 shares.The stock last traded at $63.50 and had previously closed at $63.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

