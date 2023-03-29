Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,321,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 412,643 shares.The stock last traded at $63.46 and had previously closed at $63.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,189,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $497,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

