Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,720,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,118,428 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.47.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.
About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
