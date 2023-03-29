Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $743,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 997,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,804,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

