Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 997,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,804,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

