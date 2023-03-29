Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,735,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,204 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $46.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

