Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,160,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 903,901 shares.The stock last traded at $40.39 and had previously closed at $40.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

