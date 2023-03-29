Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,387 Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WF opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

