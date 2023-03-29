Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

