Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,922 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

