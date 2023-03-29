Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

