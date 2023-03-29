Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,033 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

