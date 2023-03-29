Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.6 %

SEE stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

