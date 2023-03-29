Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,057 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

HSY stock opened at $252.90 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $253.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

