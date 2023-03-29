Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

