Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

