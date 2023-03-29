Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

