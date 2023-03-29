Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,483 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 93,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $475.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FMNB. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Neil J. Kaback acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $25,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,595.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,262 shares of company stock valued at $261,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

