Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

