Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

