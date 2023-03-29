Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $229.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.55. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.