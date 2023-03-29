Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

