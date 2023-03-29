Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
