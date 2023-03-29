Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

