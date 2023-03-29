Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,479 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

