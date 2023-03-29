Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,714 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

Kroger stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

