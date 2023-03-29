Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SRE opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.