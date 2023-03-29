Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $675.84 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

