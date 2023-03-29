Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.1 %
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.