Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

