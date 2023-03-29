Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

