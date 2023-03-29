Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 833,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 263,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

