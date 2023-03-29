Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after buying an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.