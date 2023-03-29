Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $538,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

