Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 319,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after buying an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

