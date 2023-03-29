SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 4.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 35,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 423,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $35,407.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $111,792.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SES AI



SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

