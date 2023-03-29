Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $862,760.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $771,080.00.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.61. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

