Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Declines By 97.5%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

CCHGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.94) to GBX 2,500 ($30.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.73) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

