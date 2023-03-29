Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Declines By 99.3%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CVS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of CVSGF opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of veterinary services. It operates through the following segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. The Veterinary Practice segment provides specialist treatment for companion animals, equine, and farm animals.

